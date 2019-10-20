UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim deaths

By WAM

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates sent cables of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud where they expressed sympathy over the pilgrim deaths of the bus crash that took place near the Muslim holy city of Medina Wednesday.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah expressed their sincere solaces over the accident.

The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers likewise sent their condolences to the Saudi King.