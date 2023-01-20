By Emirates247

UAE's Expected weather forecast for the coming days, according to The National Center of Meteorology.

Saturday

WEATHER: Humid with a probability of mist formation over some Internal and Coastal areas – Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some Eastern areas and sea with a probability of light rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times Eastward and Northward, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian gulf and slight to moderate may be rough at times during daytime in Oman sea.

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid with a probability of mist formation over some Western Internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some Eastern areas and sea with a probability of light rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate to slight in the Arabian gulf and slight to moderate may be rough at times during daytime in Oman sea.

Monday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of rainfall especially over some Eastern, Coastal, and Western areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate becoming rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian gulf and moderate becoming rough at times during daytime in Oman sea.

Tuesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Easterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate becoming rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian gulf and in Oman sea.

Wednesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Easterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate becoming rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian gulf and in Oman sea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.