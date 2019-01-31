UAE's first two multi organ donation, transplant procedure video revealed

By Wam

The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, at Dubai Healthcare City has unveiled the first two videos of multi organ deceased donation and transplant in the UAE that took place in 2017.

The unveiling of the videos highlights the first steps taken in the launch of the national programme for organ transplants under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Prevention with the participation of various national health authorities, government and private entities with the collaboration of the Saudi Centre for Organ Transplantation.

The launch of the videos aims to recognise the hard work of the team who saved the lives of several individuals with organ failure.

The videos highlight the first donation and transplant from a deceased donor in the UAE on 15th July 2017, where the deceased donated five organs, resulting in saving five lives. The second multi-organ donor donation and transplant was carried out in the UAE on 23rd September 2017, where four successful transplantations were done that helped save four lives.

The Mohammed bin Rashid University is the first educational institution in the UAE to run an organ transplantation programme, in particular for kidneys.

The programme was launched in June 2016, in tandem with the first successful kidney transplant for an Emirati patient, a 29-year-old mother of two. The procedure was conducted by a joint medical team from MBRU and Mediclinic City Hospital.