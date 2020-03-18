UAE's iconic landmarks go green in celebration of Ireland's National Day

By WAM

Iconic landmarks in the UAE went green today in celebration of the Ireland's National Day, also known as St Patrick's Day.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi to Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht, Nation Towers, Kempinski Emerald Palace, Abu Dhabi University and Abu Dhabi EDITION were all dressed in green in line with the Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to see more than 400 landmarks in more than 50 countries go green.

"We’re proud to announce that this year we will enjoy the highest number of ‘Global Greenings’ in the UAE, and we thank the UAE for its tremendous ongoing support of Ireland’s National Day. The UAE is Ireland’s second largest market in the Arab world and has been the fastest growing emerging market, showing a year-on-year increase in visitors over the past five years. It is also home to more than 10,000 Ireland nationals who are delighted to enjoy a ‘piece of home’ in the country that we all call home," said Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland Manager, Middle East & Asia.

She added that that her country is looking forward to a significant participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.