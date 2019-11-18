UAE sends food aid convoy to residents of Brom Mayfa District, Yemen

By WAM

The UAE dispatched a new food aid convoy to the residents of Brom Mayfa District, Hadramaut Governorate, benefitting 4,500 under-privileged people and needy families, as part of its efforts to ease the suffering of families witnessing dire economic conditions.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed 900 food parcels weighing 72.720 tonnes in various areas in the district, under the framework of its campaigns in Hadramaut.

After receiving the aid, local beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting them through their crisis.

Since the start of the Year of Tolerance, the number of food parcels sent to Hadramaut amounted to 33,644 parcels weighing 2,718.435 tonnes, benefitting 168,220 people.