UAE sets up moon-sighting committee to confirm end of Ramadan

By
  • Wam
Published

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, has issued a decision setting up a moon-sighting committee to detect the beginning of the month of Shawwal, which will mark the end of Ramadan and start of Eid-Al-Fitr.

The committee will hold a meeting after Maghrib prayer on Thursday, 14th of June (29th Ramadan) at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The meeting will be under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister along with a number of senior officials.

The decision also calls on all Sharia courts across the country to look out for the crescent moon and inform the committee of any sightings. 

