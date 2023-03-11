UAE sets value of Zakat Al Fitr at Dhs25

By E247

The UAE Fatwa Council has set Dhs25 as the unified value of Zakat Al Fitr (Eid Al Fitr charity) and Dhs15 as Fidyah, that is the amount to be given in food or cash to the poor by those who are not able to fast owing to old age or illness.

The Kaffarah, or the atonement for violations of Ramadan fasts, is likewise set by the council at Dhs900, which is tantamount to the value of food given to 60 poor persons.

The council also set at Dhs15 as the value of food to be paid as Kaffarah for missing a day during Ramadan, to be paid by heirs of individuals who had died without making up for missing days of fasting during Ramadan. The amount of food should be given to poor people.

For those who delayed making up the missed fasting days from last Ramadan without a valid reason, the council set at Dhs15 as the value of food to be given to poor people, for each day.

Those who committed a mistake that does not spoil their fasting will have to feed six poor persons, totalling Dhs90 as the value of food to be distributed to six persons.

