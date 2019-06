By WAM

A UAE delegation, headed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, participated in the GLOBSEC 2019 Bratislava Forum, which was held in Slovakia on 7th and 8th June.

Dr. Gargash met during the Forum with Miroslav Lajcak, Slovakian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral relations.