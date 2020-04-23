UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing cooperation, joint work to advance education

By WAM

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Yoo Eun-hae, Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs, Minister of Education of South Korea, discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation and joint work between the UAE and South Korea to advance education.

Their discussion took place during a meeting held through video conferencing, which was attended by Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, and Dr. Sheikh Ammar Al Mualla, Director of Educational Organisations and External Relations at the Ministry of Education.

"The UAE is committed to providing support, aid and close cooperation with the world in reducing the impact of the novel coronavirus," Al Hammadi said while pointing out that the UAE’s leadership has stressed the importance of enabling students to continue their learning.

"The bilateral cooperation between the UAE and South Korea is characterised by solidity and flexibility, and they are united by ties of friendship and one future vision. This cooperation is progressing and aims to consolidate the best practices that support the efforts of the two countries to advance the foundations of education," he added.

Yoo praised the strategic relations between the two countries, stressing that they have shared visions and aspirations of stability, peace, sustainable development and well-being for their peoples and the entire world.

She added that the UAE's relevant role and its global humanitarian and development trends have supported international work in many sectors, including in education while explaining her educational mechanisms and plans in light of the emergency health situation, which aim to continue the learning process based on a smart learning system.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to continue their joint consultation and work to enhance their educational cooperation, to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, especially as the current p

