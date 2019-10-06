UAE Space Agency celebrates World Space Week

By WAM

The UAE Space Agency announced its participation in the World Space Week, which focuses on the role of science and technology for the benefit of humanity. Taking place between 4th and 10th October, this year’s theme of the World Space Week will be "The Moon: Gateway to the Stars".

In celebration of the World Space Week, the Agency will be organising a wide series of community and educational initiatives and activities to raise awareness of space exploration and highlight the achievements of the UAE’s national space industry. The activities will address students and other young groups across the UAE, encouraging them to pursue a career in the space industry.

The UAE Space Agency will be hosting the Scientific Experiments Workshop, which will discuss the experiments carried out and documented by the Emirati Astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori on the International Space Station, ISS.

Additionally, the Agency’s Youth Council will be organising a series of educational workshops and lectures in collaboration with other youth councils from Dubai, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to focus on the role of Emirati youth in UAE space projects such as the Hope Probe project.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, "The World Space Week is an international event dedicated to raising awareness among youngsters and students through offering a rich agenda of cultural and educational events that raise space awareness among academic institutions and government entities."

Al Ahbabi added, "Since its inception, the UAE Space Agency has spared no efforts in spreading awareness on the importance of space science and technology, where each year, the agency grants scholarships to students both in the UAE and abroad. The agency also organises annual events, camps and workshops targeted to people from all age groups to introduce the youth to space sciences and enrich their knowledge about Space, which contributes to building the UAE's future generation of astronauts and scientists."