UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Minister's motorcade

By WAM

The UAE has strongly condemned today's attack on the motorcade of Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, in Khartoum.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's support and solidarity with Sudan during this transitional period to ensure stability, security and fulfilment of the Sudanese people's aspirations.

