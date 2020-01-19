UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

By WAM

The UAE has strongly condemned a car bomb attack in the town of Afgoye, Somalia, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and completely contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

