UAE supplies Guinea with 10,000-kilowatt generators

By WAM

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provided several generators with a total capacity of 10,000 kilowatts to Guinea, according to the best international specifications, to fulfil the needs of targeted areas.

The generators were provided upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

The foundation purchased and shipped the generators after performing final technical examinations, in the presence of a technical delegation from the supplier, to provide energy to local people by establishing a reliable energy network, as power is one of the key components of sustainable development.

An official from the foundation highlighted its readiness to implement the directives of the UAE’s leadership and launch vital projects to assist developing countries, including supporting Guinea’s power sector.

In addition to supporting Guinea’s power sector and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, in April 2014, the foundation provided medical aid worth over US$5 million to Guinea, as a gift from the UAE.