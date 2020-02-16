UAE taking leadership in advancing women’s empowerment, says Ivanka Trump

By WAM

Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President of the United States of America today said that the United Arab Emirates is taking bold leadership in advancing women’s empowerment in the region and expressed the hope that other countries will join the UAE in advancing the active participation of women is various spheres.

"The United Arab Emirates is taking bold leadership on this mission in the region and we hope that other countries join in reforming laws that prevent women from fully and freely integrating into the political, social and economic spheres," she said.

The Advisor to the US President, who is set to deliver a keynote address at the official opening of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 was received on her arrival in the UAE by Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment. The Forum, to be held under the theme ‘The Power of Influence’ from 16-17 February, is being organised by DWE under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Ivanka Trump said: "I am delighted to be attending the Global Women’s Forum Dubai to advance women’s economic empowerment around the world and highlight the progress of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. This initiative has impacted over 12 million women in its first year, well on its way towards our goal of economically empowering 50 million women by 2025."

She will join other high-profile international speakers at the Forum to share her views on the importance of supporting women across developing countries and enabling them to contribute to their nation’s development process.

Mona Al Marri conveyed the greetings of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs to Ivanka Trump. She also relayed Her Highness’s appreciation for accepting the invitation to speak at the second Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020. She said the Forum reflects the UAE’s keenness to support the global dialogue on advancing women’s participation, especially in the economy. Al Marri noted that Ivanka Trump’s participation will help enrich the discussions at the event and support the advancement of women’s contributions to the economy.

Apart from speaking at the Forum, Ivanka Trump will participate in the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit in Dubai, which will take place on the sidelines of GWFD 2020. Being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, the Summit is co-organised by Dubai Women Establishment and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), a ground-breaking multi-national partnership launched in 2017 to unlock financing for women-led businesses in developing countries. The initiative is supported by the UAE government, which was among the first contributing donor countries.

The Summit aims to spur action to accelerate women’s opportunity to thrive as entrepreneurs throughout the MENA region; showcase programs, institutions and research that help women entrepreneurs’ access finance, markets, training and mentoring, and enhance policies; and to engage women entrepreneurs to spark inspiration and ideas, through a variety of insightful sessions and workshops.

The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 will kick off tomorrow with the participation of over 100 leaders and experts from across the world, who will engage in a constructive dialogue on the advancement of women. More than 3,000 delegates from 87 countries are expected to attend over 60 workshops and sessions, including five dedicated plenaries, throughout the two-day conference.

