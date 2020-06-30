UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of school buses: ESMA

By WAM

The Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology "ESMA" revealed details of the UAE standard for safety requirements in school buses updates, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet yesterday, and which included 5 additional technical requirements that have been included, to ensure the highest levels of safety for students when they using buses, when they get on and off the buses, as well as when they are on board.

The authority relied on updating the UAE standard, "Vehicles - Safety Requirements for School Buses", which carried No. UAE.S 5012: 2020, to the best international standards in safety and security, with a clear focus on enhancing the efficiency of school buses in the UAE, relying on the latest technical solutions.

Abdulla Abdelqader Al Maeeni, ESMA director general, said that "the development of the UAE standard comes within the continuous modernization process for systems, standards and technical regulations, in order to raise safety levels and reach them to the limits Entrepreneurial regionally and internationally.

As of now, school buses will be committed to installing technical equipment so that schools, supervisors, drivers and traffic men can manage the bus and students in the framework of maintaining their safety.

And we have worked to achieve maximum benefit from technical developments and artificial intelligence by requiring the installation of systems in buses that work to alert Drivers and supervisors when one of the students forgot or stayed on the bus after the students left. Al Maeeni added.

The standard also required the buses to provide a safety system for fuel tanks and protect it with a solid metal cover. It is also mandatory to provide the bus with cameras for recording and monitoring the movement of other vehicles on roads.

School buses will also become obligated with fire extinguishers according to the size of the bus (medium or large), and put a first aid box in a clear location, and provide the school bus with a means to limit the maximum speed so that it does not exceed 80 km / hour in order to ensure the safety of students. He said.

The UAE standard prevented the possibility of opening the school bus window for more than 20 cm horizontally or vertically, and providing a manual means to control the opening of doors from outside in emergency situations, and other conditions for materials that make windows.

Al Maeeni confirmed that these updates are mainly aimed to raise the levels of security, safety and quality in school buses through the use and installation of the necessary equipment and appropriate safety factors and technological solutions that ensure increased safety rates for students.

