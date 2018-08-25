UAE to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day on Tuesday

By Wam

On Tuesday, the UAE will celebrate "Emirati Women’s Day ," which will be held this year under the theme, "Women on the Course of Zayed," and coincide with the "Centennial of Zayed" and the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

The country’s leadership will celebrate the occasion to highlight its faith in the importance of the contributions of Emirati women and their role in the country’s development.

The slogan of this year’s celebration also aims to reaffirm the role of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in establishing the journey of women in the UAE, which he expressed in his many statements, including one that said, "Nothing makes me happier than seeing women take their exceptional role in society, and nothing must obstruct their advancement."

Emirati women have the direct support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," has helped to strengthen the presence of Emirati women, through supporting programmes that aim to empower and involve them in the country’s overall development.

Sheikha Fatima is credited with adding humanitarian dimensions to public work involving women, through her key initiatives that aim to protect women, provide them with overall care, and protect and safeguard their dignity around the world.

Emirati women have proven their presence and giving while serving their nation in various positions, including as the Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, in ministerial positions in the Federal Government, totalling nine female ministers or 27 percent of the ministerial assembly, as well as through their presence in the diplomatic corps, the armed forces, national service, the police and security.

Their presence in space sciences, technology, engineering and medicine is a key factor in achieving the development of the country, which aims to advance the national economy. Emirati women have achieved many successes and proven their worth.