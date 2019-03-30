UAE to join the world in marking the Earth Hour 2019

By Wam

On 30th March, the UAE will join more than 188 countries across the world in marking the Earth Hour 2019, switching off lights to show its commitment to protect the planet and raise environmental awareness. As global biodiversity declines at an unprecedented rate, coupled with the ever-present challenge of climate change, Earth Hour 2019 will focus its efforts on raising awareness and inspiring action on conserving nature and biodiversity.

From the Eiffel Tower to the Sydney Opera House, and the Empire State Building to Burj Khalifa, thousands of landmarks will switch off their lights in solidarity for the planet, to raise the awareness about the importance of nature and encourage individuals, businesses and governments worldwide to be a part of the solutions needed to build a healthy, sustainable future – and planet – for all.

This year is set to be another record breaker, with more than 180 countries and territories coming together to highlight and encourage action on the environmental issues that are most relevant to them.

In 2008, the UAE became the first country in the Arab world to participate in Earth Hour. Over the years, Earth Hour celebrations have contributed to raising awareness about energy conservation.

In the UAE, Earth Hour will draw attention to nature loss and shed light on the importance of living sustainably, whether it’s through the use of less plastic, less energy consumption, or conserving water.

As the world is setting to mark the Earth Hour 2019, Emirates Nature-WWF is urging everyone to make a simple change to their everyday life that will help protect our planet.

Emirates Nature-WWF invites the UAE community to celebrate Earth Hour 2019, the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment taking place on 30th March at 8:30 pm, inspiring millions of people to take action and show their commitment to the planet. The UAE has been joining the Earth Hour campaign annually since 2008, highlighting sustainable practices that positively support national efforts in reducing carbon emissions and conserve natural resources for the future.

"In this year’s UAE chapter of Earth Hour, we urge each and every resident to take part in this global initiative. We stress that now more than ever, we need to unite, connect to nature and stand together for the planet. Whether it is by being energy-efficient, eating less red meat, using public transport or choosing sustainable products, now is the time to adopt new habits," said Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF.

"Over 80% of people who took part in Earth Hour last year felt inspired to do more to protect our planet. This year, there is no reason why we cannot make a promise to live more sustainably. Our late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision long preceded the present-day global conservationists’ movement; he loved nature and wildlife and understood the importance of preserving every source we have from nature by putting it to productive use. Sheikh Zayed lived and died with the values of conservation close to his heart, and it is our duty to uphold his legacy every day and not just during Earth Hour," she added.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is encouraging the people and public and private organisations in Dubai to join millions of people around the world to show their support for Planet Earth, by switching off unnecessary lights and electric appliances from 20:30 to 21:30 local time.

DEWA has also asked the public to promise to protect Planet Earth and reduce carbon emissions that cause global warming and climate change, on www.earthhour.ae and on social media using the hashtags #EarthHourDubai, and #Connect2Earth.

DEWA has invited the public to take part in the activities that it will organise at Marasi Promenade Business Bay in Dubai from 16:00 to 22:00. There will be various activities to promote environmental awareness and the rational use of electricity and water. The "Earth Hour Walk" will begin at 20:30 with a number of government director generals, officials, public figures, and representatives from the public and private sectors, universities and schools.

Last year, DEWA recorded 323MW reduction in electricity use; equivalent to a reduction of 140 tonnes of carbon emissions.

As the skylines across the nation will plunge into darkness on Saturday, UAE's major landmarks and public and private institution including Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, will also observe the event by turning off their lights during Earth Hour. A series of awareness events and activities will be held in celebration of the Earth Hour.

Etisalat will join major companies around the world on 30th March to mark Earth Hour, the world's largest movement in support of action on climate change.

Ten of Etisalat’s buildings across the UAE will switch off their lights and non-essential electronics from 8:30 to 9:30pm on 30th March for Earth Hour.

Etisalat is continuously investing in green technologies and smart innovative systems, in line with its strategy to lead the digital future.

Earth Hour unites people across the world to express their concern over the global crisis of climate change. Etisalat is delighted to be taking part in this noble initiative, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which considers the support of environment-friendly initiatives one of its most important pillars.

Meraas, Dubai-based holding company with portfolio and activity in real estate, tourism, hospitality, healthcare, technology, retail, F&B, leisure & entertainment, confirmed that it will be taking part in Earth Hour this year as part of a concerted effort to raise awareness in the region of Mother Earth’s precious resources that are under pressure and threat.

Meraas will switch off lights across nine destinations including Al Seef, Bluewaters, Boxpark, City Walk, Kite Beach, La Mer, Last Exit, The Beach and The Outlet Village.

Meraas is aiming to encourage visitors to engage with the key message of Earth Hour: appreciate the natural world around you, preserve it and make the most of it.

Earth Hour is WWF's global environmental movement. Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 180 countries and territories to take tangible climate action for over a decade. More recently, Earth Hour has focused on raising awareness and inspiring conversations on why nature matters. The movement recognises the role of individuals in creating solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to build a sustainable future for all.