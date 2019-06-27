UAE to launch 'Falcon Eye' satellite in July

By Wam

The United Arab Emirates will launch the 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite into orbit on Saturday, 6th July, at the French Guiana Space Centre at 05:53 UAE time (01:53:03 GMT).

Falcon Eye 1 will be the fourth reconnaissance satellite launched by the UAE, bringing the total number to ten satellites in orbit. The UAE plans to have 12 satellites in orbit by 2020.

The UAE satellite was built by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia. Falcon Eye 1 feature a High-Resolution Imager, HiRI, imaging system with a ground resolution of 70 cm across a 20 km swath.

The satellite weighs less than 1,500 kg and will be launched via a Vega rocket by Arianespace.