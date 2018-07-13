UAE to pledge $50m for stabilisation efforts in Raqqa, Syria

The UAE announced that it would contribute US$ 50 million to support stabilisation efforts in Raqqa and other areas retaken from Daesh in Syria.

The announcement was made by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, during his address at the ministerial level meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

''We are closely coordinating with the alliance to improve living conditions in affected areas,'' he stated.

Al Bowardi stressed the importance of enhancing coordination between countries of the world and solidarity of the international community to eradicate the menace of terrorism, address its root causes and dry up sources of funding so as to ensure security and safety of countries and their citizens.

The meeting reviewed progress made by the alliance in fighting the terrorist group and other global efforts to realise security and stability in liberated areas.

Al Bowardi also chaired the UAE's delegation to the NATO Summit, which discussed an array of issues, including latest political and military developments in Afghanistan, where the NATO and other partners commended the efforts being made by the Government to bring about peace and security.

The UAE's delegation comprises among others Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to NATO.