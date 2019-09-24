UAE to see gradual decreases in temperatures over next five days

By WAM

The National Center of Meteorology,NCM, forecasts weather over the coming five days to be fair and partly cloudy with gradual decreases in temperatures.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days: Tuesday: Humid with the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy in general especially over eastern and southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to southeasterly, becoming northeasterly by afternoon freshening at times east and northwards causing blowing dust and sands, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid westwards and partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the gradual decreases in temperatures.

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to southeasterly, causing blowing dust and sands, with a speed of 22 – 35, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the probability of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to southeasterly, causing blowing dust and sands with a speed of 22 – 35, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the probability of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Wind: Moderate easterly to southeasterly, becoming northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in general especially over eastern and southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly by afternoon, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Fog formations warning

The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions against potential fog formations. In a statement, NCM said that horizontal visibility is expected to drop less than 1000 meters at times over some coastal and internal areas, during the period from 2.00 a.m. till 8.00 a.m tomorrow morning.