UAE to witness shortest day on December 22

By Wam

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, AUAS, said that on Saturday, December 22, 2018, the Sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere, which occurs when the Sun reaches its most southerly declination of -23.5 degrees.

Al Jarwan added that either 20th, 21st, 22nd or 23rd December, will be the longest midnight of the year in the area of the North Pole.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the December solstice marks the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight. North of the Arctic Circle towards the North Pole there is no direct sunlight at all during this time of the year.