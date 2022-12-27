UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP's Global Knowledge Index

By WAM

The UAE has been ranked as the world's leader in the field of technical and vocational education and training, in the Global Knowledge Index 2022, issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

This achievement is the fruit of the UAE's efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its vision for the technical and vocational education and training system as one of the main pillars that contribute to boosting the country's competitiveness.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), said that this milestone reflects the efforts of the UAE's wise leadership to provide the best for the UAE community, and develop national capabilities to ensure a thriving and sustainable future for generations to come.

He noted that the UAE topping the Technical and Vocational Education and Training indicator is a testament to the UAE's leadership in the field, through providing continuous training, skills development, and recording the highest rates of enrolment and female participation in vocational programmes.

Dr. Al Shamsi congratulated the UAE leadership, which constantly provides ACTVET with all forms of support to develop the centre's strategy and enable it to improve the country's technical and vocational education system across various areas.

He added that ACTVET ensures implementing international practices and keeping pace with the highest standards, to maintain its innovation and excellence drive and remain at the forefront globally.

Al Shamsi explained that centre leads an integrated system of applied higher education institutions, including the Fatima College of Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, as well as a number of schools of applied technology.

