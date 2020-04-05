UAE, UK sign MoU on transit flights for British citizens during COVID-19 emergency

By WAM

As part of the UAE's efforts to intensify international cooperation amid COVID 19 pandemic, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on transit flights for British nationals during the COVID-19 emergency period.

The memorandum was signed by Khalid Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE.

The MoU stipulates that the two countries are ready to facilitate the movement of nationals of the two countries in emergencies. It provides a comprehensive framework between the UAE and the United Kingdom to facilitate the operation of transit flights for the repatriation of British nationals during the COVID-19 emergency period.

The MoU will contribute to facilitating the repatriation of British nationals to their homeland, by allowing flights that carry them to transit through UAE airports en route to the United Kingdom, and providing the necessary services and facilities to them, while maintaining precautionary and preventive measures and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the UAE.

The memorandum reaffirms the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries and ongoing cooperation in all fields, asserting the commitment of both parties to all appropriate measures to prevent the further spread of the global epidemic.

