UAE, Uzbekistan launch plan to strengthen labour market partnership

By Wam

The UAE and Uzbekistan on Thursday launched a plan to strengthen their labour market partnership, as part of a joint cooperation agreement signed in April.

The launch took place at a ceremony in the capital Tashkent, attended by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Minister of Employment and Labor Relations Sherzod Kudbiev of Uzbekistan, along with officials from both sides.

In his statements to the press, Al Hamli said that the labour market cooperation between the two countries reflects the keenness of their leadership to serve their common interests while stressing the importance of supplying the UAE’s labour market with qualified Uzbek workers.

He also highlighted the keenness of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to create partnerships with countries that supply skilled labour to the UAE.

Kudayev expressed his happiness at beginning a new era of labour market cooperation with the UAE while noting that Uzbekistan is implementing a strategic plan to improve the skills of its workers, to fulfil the needs of both local and foreign labour markets.

He also pointed out that their joint programmes will improve the skills of his country's workers, in line with the needs of the UAE’s labour market.

The UAE and Uzbekistan aim to regulate the coordination between Emirati recruitment agencies and employers and Uzbek government and private recruitment agencies.

Both sides agreed to create a joint database and exchange updated information about licensed recruitment agencies, as well as draft a training programme for the employees of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations of Uzbekistan.

They also plan to organise appropriate awareness programmes for Uzbek workers before starting their employment in the UAE, as well as form a joint committee to monitor the implementation of related programmes.