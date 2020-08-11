'UAE Volunteers Campaign' launches 'From UAE For Lebanon' initiative

By WAM

The 'UAE Volunteers' campaign launched an urgent national humanitarian initiative for Emiratis and residents of the UAE called "From UAE For Lebanon" in collaboration with relevant authorities as part of the UAE solidarity and support for the Lebanese people to mitigate the aftermath of the devastating explosion that affected several people, families and homes.

The initiative calls on all Emiratis and UAE residents to volunteer and support the Lebanese people by registering in the national volunteering platform "volunteers.ae". The assigned tasks include the collection of essential supplies for the Lebanese people between 10 - 25 August The initiative also calls on all Emiratis and residents working in the field of engineering, to volunteer and supply the material needed to rebuild Lebanon in coordination with relevant authorities and volunteers in Lebanon between 15 August and 12 September.

The initiative will provide integrated and urgent support to the Lebanese people, including medical supplies, food and other life necessities in coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE and in Lebanon.

The UAE Volunteers campaign, announced by the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis, was launched in early April, under the umbrella of the volunteers.ae platform, in a partnership between the MCD and the EFYD, and under the supervision of the NCEMA, as part of its vision to unify voluntarism in the country, ensure integration between government and private sectors, involve the community, ensure cohesion in the UAE, and support national efforts to curb COVID-19.

The national campaign aims to support volunteer efforts at the national level and harness the expertise, skills and talents of community members and involve them in the volunteering process. Two types of volunteering are available: field and virtual, as part of a fully integrated and sustainable portal for volunteering across the country during times of crisis.

The volunteers.ae platform allows all Emiratis and UAE residents to participate and initiatively support the campaign either in the field or virtual volutneering. The UAE volunteers campaign can be reached at: www.volunteers.ae , or by calling 800 - VOLAE (80086523), or e-mailing: info@volunteers.ae.

