UAE VP honours officials who supervised, organised UAE pavilions at various expos

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured several officials who supervised and organised the country’s pavilions at various expos from 1970 to 2020.

The ceremony took place in his palace in Zabeel, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

The 32 honoured officials include those currently promoting the Expo 2020 Dubai and who organised the Zayed Charity Marathon.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed greeted the officials and praised their work during the international expos that took place since 1970, stressing that the UAE’s government and people will never forget those who served the country in all areas of national action, whether citizens or residents, both inside and outside the country, which helped strengthen the UAE’s economic, cultural and humanitarian reputation around the world.

"You have paved the way for generations to come; to continue the journey of volunteer work and serve the UAE," he told the officials while highlighting the efforts of the Emirati youth who are preparing to take part in the world’s largest event, Expo 2020 Dubai.

He also stressed the importance of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin in October of this year, affirming that the country will always remain the country of giving, compassion and peace.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid, President of the Dubai Sports Council; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, as well as many Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Those honoured include Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Ibrahim Al Abed, Salem Saeed Al Amri, Abdullah Muhammad Al Aidaroos, Awad Mohammed Al Otaiba, Hessa Hassan Al Osaili, Dr. Aisha Bou Sumait, Mubarak Ghadeer Al Dhaheri, Eid Johar Al Faraj Al Rumaithi, Mahmoud Al Najjar, Walid Rashid Al Zaabi, Ahmed Salem Al Shaibi Abdullah Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Obaid Ali Abdullah, Khalid Abdullah Rabwi, Saleh Salem Al Kindi, Mohammed Mutaa, Bilal Mohammed Abdul Qadir, Youssef Mohammed, Hamid Abdullah Al Aidarous, Yahya Ahmed Al Amiri, Jaafar Al Mousawi, Saeed Hassan Al Hammadi, Hamza Hussein Al Duwaila, Ali Khalfan Al Raisi, Mansour Amer Lardi, Mohammed Abdullah Al Aidarous, Abdul Wadood Mahmoud Al Marzouqi, Mohammed Junaid Al Amruqi, Mohammed Hilal Sorour Al Kaabi, Ahmed Mohammed Hilal Sorour Al Kaabi and Mohammed Ali Amer Al Habsi.

