UAE VP meets Mali President

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has met President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of Mali, on the sidelines of his visit to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADWS 2020, proceedings.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to further develop relations between the two countries, particularly in the infrastructure development and renewable energy sectors.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, was also present during the meeting.

