UAE Warriors ready to engage

By Staff

UAE’s favorite warriors are set to engage in more adrenaline-inducing action when the 6th edition of the widely popular MMA fight series UAE Warriors takes place on Friday, May 03 2019 in Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi. Following a remarkable success and well-received return after a short hiatus, the “Warriors” series has been bestowed with the greatest of all honors being rebranded “UAE Warriors”, bearing the name of our beloved United Arab Emirates.

For the first time in its history, this edition will feature title fights in 3 different weight divisions; featherweight, welterweight and light heavyweight championship bouts. Fan-favorite and UFC veteran Rolando Dy (11-7) from the Philippines returns to this edition to face Road to ADW qualifier Yerzhan Yestanov (16-7) from Kazakhstan in the featherweight title fight.

After his splendid victory in the previous edition, the flamboyant Ahmad Labban (7-1) from Lebanon faces off against the more experienced Amin Ayoub (11-4) from Tunisia in the welterweight title bout. The main event of this edition will witness the return of Oli “The Big Shot” Thompson (19-10) from the UK to headline the evening once again, against Tarek Suleiman (7-5) from Syria, in the light heavyweight championship bout.

A number of fighters who participated in ADW5 will return to this edition, whether to continue their win streak or to avenge their loss. Most notably, Emirati fighter Ahmed Al Darmaki returns to secure his second consecutive win in the championship; this time against Azouz Anwar (0-2) from Egypt.

After a very closely-matched performance in ADW5 that resulted in a split-decision win, Yousef Wehbe (6-6) from Lebanon and Leandro Martins (7-1) from Brazil face-off once again in a highly anticipated rematch where both of them will be seeking a decisive win by KO or submission over his opponent.

UAE Warriors 6 will feature 11 bouts between 22 mixed martial artists from 16 different countries including 1 from the UAE, the USA, the UK, Chile, Cameroon, the Philippines, India, Morocco, Australia, Kazakhstan, Tunisia and Syria each, 2 from Egypt, Lebanon and Russia respectively, and 4 from Brazil.

Fans from the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa can follow the thrilling action live on Abu Dhabi Sports TV and across the world via online streaming services including fite.tv and mmatv.co.uk. tickets are on sale in Virgin Megastore.