UAE Weather: Fog, rain on horizon

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a five-day weather forecast from Thursday until Monday.

The Centre said that on Thursday, fog or mist may form in the morning over some inland and coastal areas, with it being partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day. Temperatures will tend to rise, with a gradual increase in cloud cover, particularly at night, over the coast and islands. Light rain is probable. Winds are expected to be light to moderate winds at times with speeds of 18 – 28 Km/ hr, reaching 38 Km/hr over the sea which will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and may be rough with clouds and slight to moderate winds in the Gulf of Oman.

On Friday, it said, it will be part-cloudy to cloudy at times, while some light rain may fall in northern areas of the country. Winds are expected to be light to moderate at times, with speeds of 18 – 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr over the sea.

The sea state is expected to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate in the Gulf of Oman.

The weather on Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with cloud cover increasing in some areas, especially on the coast and in northern areas, wutgh slight to moderate rain, especially at night. Winds will become moderate, freshening at times, with increased cloud cover over the sea and exposed areas, leading to the movement of dust at times. Wind speeds are expected to be 20 – 35 Km/hr, reaching 45 Km/hr over the sea, which will continue to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

Unstable weather is forecast for Sunday, with the amount of cloud cover increasing in some scattered areas. Convective clouds of varying amounts can be expected with frequent rainfall. Winds are expected to be moderate to fresh at times, especially over the sea and in exposed areas, with blowing dust at times. Speeds of 20 – 35 Km/ hr are expected, reaching 45 Km/hr over the sea, which will become rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

On Monday, the weather will be cloudy to partly cloudy during the day. Rainfall will continue over Northern and Eastern areas. The amount of cloud will decrease gradually by evening and during the night, with moderate to fresh winds at times especially over the sea and in exposed areas, causing blowing dust at times. Wind speeds are expected to be 20 – 35 Km/ hr, reaching 45 Km/hr over the sea.

Seas in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman are expected to be rough, the NCM concluded.