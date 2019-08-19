UAE weather forecast for the next five days

By Wam

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy in general with a chance of fog and mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week: Monday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, some rainy convective clouds will form east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing sand and dust with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Humid westwards by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy, and some convective clouds may form east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, some convective clouds may form eastwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, with a chance of some convective clouds formation east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, with a chance of some convective clouds formation east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.