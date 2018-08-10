UAE weather: Hot, hazy and humid

By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a five-day weather forecast from Friday until Tuesday.

Friday: Hazy in general and hot during daytime. The clouds will increase becoming convective rain by afternoon eastward and southward.

Wind: Southeasterly to northeasterly, with speed 20 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 50 Km/hr. may cause blowing dust and may associated with suspended dust.

Sea: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Saturday: Hazy in general and hot during daytime. The clouds will increase becoming convective rain by afternoon eastward and southward.

Wind: Southeasterly to northeasterly, becoming northwesterly by afternoon, with speed 20 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 45 Km/hr. may cause blowing dust at times.

Sea: light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Sunday: Hot and hazy at times during daytime, with fall in temperatures. Some clouds will appear over the mountains.

Wind: Northeasterly to Northwesterly in general, with speed 15 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 36 Km/hr.

Sea: light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Monday: Humid especially north, mist or fog may form by morning. Hot and hazy during daytime. Partly cloudy eastward, may become convective over the mountains by afternoon.

Wind: northwesterly in general and easterly over the eastern areas, with speed 15 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 38 Km/hr.

Sea: light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Tuesday: Humid especially over the coasts by morning. Hot and hazy during daytime, with temperature increase and probability of convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon.

Wind: easterly to northeasterly and northerly, with speed 20 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr causing blowing at times.

Sea: light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.