UAE weather: Hot, hazy and humid

By Wam

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be humid and cloudy in general with a chance of convective clouds formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week: Tuesday Fair in general, partly cloudy and hazy with a chance of convective clouds formation over some Eastern and Southern areas by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northerly and Northeasterly winds freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust and poor visibility with a speed of 20 – 35, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective clouds formation eastwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust and poor visibility with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Humid by morning, becoming Fair in general and partly cloudy at times eastwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times by afternoon, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Humid by morning over the coastal areas especially westwards, fair in general, and partly cloudy Eastwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times by afternoon causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Humid by morning over the coastal areas, becoming partly cloudy over some areas. With a chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas by afternoon Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.