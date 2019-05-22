UAE welcomes friendly countries' decision to join sabotage investigations

By Wam

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the decision and willingness of several friendly countries to join the international investigation into the recent sabotage operations, which targeted four tankers that carried Emirati, Saudi, and Norwegian flags off the UAE's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said in a statement: "The participation of our international partners in the investigation will help us arrive at impartial conclusions in a transparent manner. That is precisely what the UAE wants from this probe."

"The ongoing joint investigations reflect the international community's determination to protect maritime security, the flow of international trade, and energy supplies," it pointed out.

With the participation of UAE's international partners, the investigation will continue in the proper manner and will conclude in due course, MoFAIC added.