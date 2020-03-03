UAE welcomes US-Taliban peace agreement

By WAM

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement, expressing hope that it represents a step towards achieving peace and security throughout Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today that the UAE hopes that the four-point agreement will be a starting point for stability in Afghanistan, and lead to a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire to bring peace and prosperity to the country and its people.

