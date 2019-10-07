UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until Expo 2020 with Mariah Carey, Hussain Al Jassmi live in Dubai

By WAM/Dubai Medis Office

Global superstar Mariah Carey and acclaimed Emirati artist and Expo 2020 Ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi will perform live for the UAE on 20 October 2019, kick-starting the One Year to Go countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai, the World’s Greatest Show.

The entire nation is invited to join in free, family-friendly festivities in every emirate from 1700 to 2200, topped off by an eye-catching projection on Burj Khalifa, with a countdown moment at 2020 (8.20pm) that will mark the precise time the next World Expo is set to launch on 20 October 2020 for an unmissable 173-day celebration.

Carey and Al Jassmi will headline celebrations in Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, where 7,500 visitors will also witness a special appearance by leading Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Driven by the spirit of one nation, one celebration, simultaneous festivities for thousands more will take place across the other six emirates at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Ajman Museum, Umm Al Quwain Corniche, Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah Fort.

Each will feature grassroots music and performing arts, top-notch food, graphic art, live streams of Dubai’s headline acts and the moment all will be waiting for – the 2020 countdown on Burj Khalifa.

Organisers expect tickets to be snapped up fast and urge the public to visit expo2020dubai.com/1YTG to find out more and to reserve a ticket for the Dubai celebration from 1500 today. Events in the other emirates are not ticketed and will be on a first-come basis.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “As we celebrate a momentous milestone on the journey to Expo 2020, there is an ever-growing sense of excitement and togetherness throughout the UAE. This will be reflected in the seven One Year to Go events around the emirates, showcasing the inclusive and collaborative spirit of the UAE.

“Across the nation, people of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy an evening of unparalleled entertainment and excitement. We’re delighted to welcome two stellar musical acts to the Dubai stage with Mariah Carey and Hussain Al Jassmi. The seven celebrations will not only wow everyone, they will also serve as a glimpse into why Expo 2020 will be the World’s Greatest Show.”

Carey is one of the bestselling musicians and songwriters of all time, with more than 200 million records sold. She has performed 18 US number one singles (17 of them are self-penned) – more than any other female in history – including We Belong Together, Hero and Fantasy, and her festive hit All I Want for Christmas is You has become one of the most popular songs of the holiday season globally. The multi-Grammy-winner is well known for efforts to help underprivileged children, receiving the Congressional Horizon Award for her youth-related charity work.

Sharjah-born star Al Jassmi is a bestselling Arabic-language artist, with songs including Boshret Kheir and Bawada’ak. He is also known for his humanitarian work, regularly visiting refugee camps in the region, and was the first Arab artist invited to perform at the Vatican’s annual Christmas charity concert in 2018, where he met with Pope Francis and conveyed the UAE’s values of tolerance between all people and religions.

Hussain Al Jassmi said: “This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the UAE to showcase the nation’s spirit of warmth, optimism and tolerance on the global stage that Expo 2020 provides. As the UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee, I am delighted and honoured to play my part in showing how far we have come in the past 50 years, as well as our limitless aspirations for the future.”

From 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, the eyes of the world will fall on the UAE as Expo 2020 Dubai brings together 192 participating countries and millions of visitors from across the globe. Held under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will feature 60-plus live shows per day, more than 200 dining outlets, state-of-the-art technologies, A-list entertainers, unique cultural experiences, thought-provoking exhibits, stunning architecture and so much more.

The largest event ever staged in the Arab world, Expo 2020 also aims to leave behind a meaningful and lasting legacy for the UAE, the region and the planet – showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation as humanity strives to build a brighter tomorrow together.

Hussain Al Jassmi to highlight UAE’s culture and talents to world as new Expo 2020 Ambassador

Emirati singing sensation Hussain Al Jassmi has been named an Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador, as Expo seeks to spotlight the UAE’s rich culture and showcase its talented population to a global audience in the lead up to the World’s Greatest Show.

One of the Arab world’s foremost artists, Al Jassmi’s impressive catalogue of work includes songs such as Fakadtak and Boshret Kheir. His collaboration with Expo 2020 will drive excitement and national pride around a historic milestone for the UAE, as it prepares to welcome more than 190 countries and millions of visitors to the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

Hussain Al Jassmi said, "This is a golden opportunity to showcase the potential and talents of the people in this region. I also consider it a perfect opportunity to express pride in my dear country by telling the story of the UAE and Expo 2020 to the whole world. I can’t wait until Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes people and cultures from every corner of the planet to the UAE for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration that also aims to make our world a better place.

"This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the UAE to highlight the nation’s spirit of warmth, optimism and tolerance on the global stage that Expo 2020 provides. As the UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee, I am delighted and honoured to play my part in showing how far we have come in the past 50 years, as well as our limitless aspirations for the future."

Al Jassmi’s distinctive music will not only wow visitors at the next World Expo, taking place from 20th October, 2020 to 10th April, 2021, but is also set to engage a wider audience through online channels and other media, particularly as Expo 2020 celebrates its 'One Year to Go' milestone later this month.

Manal Al Bayat, Chief Community Engagement Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "It’s a joy and an honour to be working with Hussain Al Jassmi as an Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador. He is a much-loved performer who holds the UAE’s values close to his heart and speaks to audiences around the world.

"Hussain is a great choice to showcase the UAE and Arab culture and its rich pool of talent on a global stage. This collaboration exemplifies the world-class entertainment that visitors will experience during the 173 days of Expo 2020 Dubai and we are very pleased that Hussain has joined our Expo family."

Taking place for 173 days, Expo 2020 Dubai is set to attract 25 million visits and more than 200 participants – including countries, corporations, multinational organisations and educational institutions – to explore the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.