UAE witnesses partial lunar eclipse

People stand to watch a partial lunar eclipse through a telescope at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Dubai. (AP)

The full moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

A rising full moon is seen over the Colosseum during a partial lunar eclipse, in Rome. (AP)

A couple watches a partial lunar eclipse, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP)

A partial lunar eclipse rises over the sky in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP)

The moon begins to set over the harbor during a partial lunar eclipse in Sydney, Australia. (AP)

The partially-eclipsed moon rises in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP)

The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse over the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP)