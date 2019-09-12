UAEU ranks first in UAE, best 301-350 universities worldwide

By WAM

The United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, has made a remarkable achievement by ranking the first in the UAE and by ranking the university 301-350 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.

Commenting on the university's achievement, Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, UAEU Chancellor, said, "This achievement is a confirmation of the success of UAE’s efforts in supporting the education system in the UAE since the establishment of UAEU by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1976, as well as the leadership’s support to the higher education system, which has ensured that UAEU becomes a leading academic and research institution at the national and international levels.

Ghobash noted that the university is keeping abreast of developments in both the educational and research systems, and the future needs for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the artificial intelligence requirements to prepare a generation that is capable of achieving sustainable social development.

He added that the university is working on developing its programmes and strategic plans to be in line with the UAE Vision 2071. "UAEU will continue to develop its graduate studies programs to ensure their high quality, to meet the needs of the society and to be one of the best research and academic universities."

The Times Higher Education World University Ranking is based on a survey of universities around the world, as well as research indicators and academic reputation where the views of academics and employers from around the world is assessed with regards to the best institutions in terms of teaching and scientific research, while the views of employers measure the opinion of work entities and organizations about the performance and readiness of university graduates.

For his part, Prof. Mohamed Albaili, UAEU Vice-Chancellor, said, "This progress in UAEU’s rankings by being ranked #1 according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020, demonstrates that the University has a world-class reputation and is moving steadily due to its accredited programs, scientific research, future studies and other major initiatives that address topics of strategic importance to the region and the world as a whole.

"Our aspirations, is for UAEU to become 'the University of the Future', as its UAE's leading higher education institution, which supports the UAE government's efforts to promote the government's vision of national capacity building and the UAE's science strategy, which has been adopted by the UAEU to meet the requirements of the National Agenda, by encouraging and supporting excellence and creativity in the fields of scientific research and technology," he concluded.