UAQ Ruler reviews plans of General Directorate of Civil Defence

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, reviewed the plans and programmes of the General Directorate of Civil Defence, which aims to improve its services throughout the country based on the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council.

Sheikh Saud reviewed the directorate’s strategy while receiving Major General Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, UAE Civil Defence Commander-in-Chief, and the directors of national civil defence administrations, accompanied by Lt. Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad Bin Hamza, Director of the Umm Al Qaiwain Civil Defence, during the monthly meeting of civil defence administrations in the emirate.

Sheikh Saud was briefed by Major General Al Marzouqi about the country’s civil defence plans and development strategy. He also praised the efforts of the directorate and the country’s civil defence administrations.

Al Marzouqi then briefed Sheikh Saud about the future development plans of civil defence administrations, which aim to improve their performance and the readiness of their recruits, as well as to update their fire-fighting and general equipment, and develop prevention and safety technologies.

The meeting was attended by many Sheikhs and officials.