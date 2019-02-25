UHS perform UAE’s first laparoscopic abdominal wall reconstruction

By WAM

A team of surgeons, from University Hospital Sharjah, UHS, are the first in the UAE to perform laparoscopic abdominal wall reconstruction – a procedure where muscles of the abdominal wall are reconstructed.

The laparoscopic surgery not only allows doctors to make a much smaller incision into the abdominal wall muscles, but also offers patients quick recovery.

Dr Ahmed Abd El Fattah Nada, who serves as a General and Laparoscopic Surgeon at the UHS, and specialises in minimally invasive procedures led the team that performed the procedure.

"At UHS, we have been using minimally-invasive, laparoscopic techniques to reduce pain and get patients home more quickly. Laparoscopic procedures not only decrease postoperative pain, but also helps patients return to normal activities following surgery. Using laparoscopic surgery also results in less wound infection as compared to open techniques," said Dr Ahmed.

Global Laparoscopes Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of US$8,975.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of US$17,365.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6 percent in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in number of laparoscopic procedures performed globally owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Dr Nada and his team performed the laparoscopic abdominal wall reconstruction procedure on a 41-year-old UAE National, who had experienced nine pregnancies in the past and associated umbilical hernia.

"When women have multiple pregnancies, it weakens the abdominal muscles. This causes divarication of the recti, as the muscles are separated, making them weak. Traditionally, the divarication has been treated by making big incisions, which leaves a scar of 25 to 30 cm. However, with laparoscopic reconstruction, three small incisions comprising one cm and half centimetre are made, making the procedure easy, safe and quick," added Dr Ahmed.

According to Dr Nada, abdominal wall reconstruction is a common procedure with Arab women, where more than 30-40 percent of the population have weak muscles due to multiple pregnancies. In his opinion, women should exercise regularly after a delivery to strengthen the abdominal muscles.