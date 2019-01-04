UK Office of Rail and Road praises high efficiency of Dubai rail network

By Wam

The United Kingdom, UK, Office of Rail and Road, ORR, commended the efficiency of the Dubai rail network comprising the metro and tram, following the final annual review conducted by a team from ORR in 2018.

"Over the past ten years, the UK Office of Rail and Road has been working closely with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in establishing and streamlining the business of rail network in Dubai. Such efforts are based on advanced European models and standards tailored to the laws of Dubai," said Nasser Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance.

"The ORR carries a periodic and objective review of the Dubai rail systems each year to ensure they are properly maintained in line with the world’s highest standards. In this regard, Ian Skinner, Assistant Chief Inspector, ORR, paid a visit to the RTA to carry out the required annual review," Bu Shehab said.

"There is a need for continuous improvements, and charting long-term plans based on a solid risks-driven methodology. Such a plan has to have the ability to cope with any challenges such as the provision of rail infrastructure to serve the speedy growth of Dubai transport systems, such as Route 2020. The plan has to include proactive asset management to ensure that they reach the maturity stage through time. This sustained development process will maintain Dubai’s standing as the ultimate benchmark of top practices for cities and countries of the region and the world over," added Bu Shehab.

In 2008, the RTA signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the UK ORR. It was the first MoU in the Middle East that focused on the licencing and streamlining of rail networks for the safety of the general public, especially passengers.