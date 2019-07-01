Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death of Abdullah Al Shurafa's wife

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, have offered their condolences to Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Diwan of the Ruler of Ajman, on the death of his wife.

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler and Sheikh Nahyan expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and citizens also offered their condolences.