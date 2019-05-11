Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives foreign diplomats on Ramadan

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, tonight received greetings on the occasion of Ramadan from Arab, Islamic and foreign consuls accredited to the country along with sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, statesmen, tribesmen, UAE citizens and members of Arab and Muslim communities.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sheikhs and senior officials attended the meetings which took place at the Ruler's Palace here.

Sheikh Saud exchanged talk with the diplomats on prospects of fostering bilateral relations between UAE and their respective countries across all fields.

They all prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people and leadership of the UAE with further prosperity and progress, wishing durable stability and security for Arab and Muslim nations.