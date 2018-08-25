Union Coop, Dubai Cares to support 10,000 schoolchildren across UAE

By Wam

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, on Saturday distributed 10,000 school kits to students in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras al-Khaimah, as part of its popular community engagement initiative "Volunteer Emirates".

The Back to School edition of Volunteer Emirates, which took place at Horizon English School, was sponsored by Union Coop and supported by around 300 volunteers who joined the Dubai Cares team in packing school kits for children from kindergarten to Grade 12. The school kits included essential stationery such as notebooks, sketchbooks, color pencils, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, whiteboard pens, rulers and pencil cases.

The distribution of these school kits is being carried out in partnership with Gulf Model School, H.H. Sheikh Rashid Pakistani School-Dubai, Radiant School Sharjah, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Al Rashidyah Private School - Ajman, Al Salaf Al Saleh Private School - RAK.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "Following the success of our two Back to School editions of Volunteer Emirates which were organised in 2017, we are delighted to host another edition this year. Our goal through this initiative is to ensure that children from low-income families feel well-equipped as they return to their classrooms with all the tools required to start their new academic year on an optimistic note. We hope the children will experience the special childhood joy of the first day back at school with new school essentials, which plays an important role in increasing levels of confidence and happiness as they move forward in their educational journey."

For his part, Khalid Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said, "We’re more than happy to extend our sincere support to this great initiative, which also falls in line with Union Coop’s primary directive of Community Social Responsibility. We’re sure that our efforts will definitely bring smiles to the innocent faces, who will indeed play a vital role in defining the future of our great nation. We have firm faith in the vision of our great leaders and will do everything in our power to support the same."