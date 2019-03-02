'Union Fortress 5' show in Ajman postponed due to bad weather

By Wam

Military Show ‘Union Fortress 5', which is scheduled to be held on Friday, 1st March, in the Emirate of Ajman under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has been postponed until next Friday, 8th March, due to bad weather.

The UAE Armed Forces event will demonstrate the role of the military in safeguarding the country. This is the fifth edition of the show and will be the biggest-ever public demonstration of capabilities. A number of different live-action battle scenarios will be demonstrated including an air-borne hostage rescue, to show the readiness, spirit and professionalism of the UAE Armed Forces in dealing with security threats.