Upgrades to Ras Al Khor Street reach 83% completion

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced that the completion rate of Ras Al Khor Street Improvement Project (Ex Al Awir Street) and the Entrances of the International City Project had reached 83 per cent.

The project, which is being completed in coordination with the International City main developer Nakheel, had been undertaken as a result of the traffic impact study for International City and Dragon Mart, especially after the expansion of Dragon Mart, and the expected growth of traffic density in the area.

"Phase II of the project, which is expected to be opened this March, includes improvements on Al Manama Street and widening of the junctions, namely the extension of Al Manama-Al Warsan 1 Street (previously Nouakchott St), Al Manama Street-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and the International City-Al Manama Streets. Improvements of junctions also include the construction of bridges and signalised junctions enabling movement in all directions, namely on Al Manama-International City Streets (previously Street 414), Al Manama-Warsan 1 Streets, and Al Manama Street-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road," Al Tayer said.

The improvements on Al Manama Street-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road include widening of the flyover above Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from three to four lanes in each direction to increase its capacity from 4,500 to 6,000 vehicles per hour. It also includes increasing the number of lanes in the sector from Ras Al Khor Street to Sharjah, and from International City to Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi, from one to two lanes. The step will double the capacity of slipways from 800 to 1,600 vehicles per hour.

Al Manama Street will be widened in the sector between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and the entrance of the International City from three to six lanes in each direction. The step will increase the street capacity by 1,500 vehicles per hour per direction. Al Manama Street will be widened in a sector from the entrance of International City up to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street from two to five lanes in each direction. These works will increase street capacity from 3,000 vehicles per hour to 7,500 vehicles per hour.

Phase II also includes the improvement of the junction of Al Manama Street and the entrance of the International City to a signalised junction enabling movement in all directions, and the construction of a flyover of three lanes in each direction, offering free crossing of Al Manama Street. The step will increase the capacity of the street to 4,500 vehicles per hour.

Works also include improving the existing surface intersection of Al Manama with Warsan Street 1 (previously Nouakchott Street) to a signalised junction enabling movement in all directions. A two-lane flyover will be constructed to serve the traffic from Warsan Street 1 to the left in the direction of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It will increase the capacity of the intersection by 3,000 vehicles per hour.