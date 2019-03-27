Uzbekistan exempts UAE citizens from pre-entry visas

By Wam

Uzbekistan has exempted UAE citizens who hold diplomatic and ordinary passports from obtaining pre-entry visas.

The decision by Uzbekistan's government came into force on Wednesday, 20th March, 2019, enabling UAE citizens to visit Uzbekistan for 30 days without a pre-entry visa.

Badr Al Awadhi, Director of the Consular Services Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, "The Uzbek government’s initiative to exempt UAE citizens from pre-entry visas is an important achievement of Emirati diplomacy, led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation."

He added that the decision reflects the historic ties between the two countries, which are based on joint cooperation in the areas of politics, the economy and commerce.

The ministry’s achievements have reinforced the country’s global stature while noting that the initiative confirms the growing bilateral ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan, which will provide new opportunities for UAE citizens in Uzbekistan in the areas of tourism, investment and trade, Al Awadhi continued.

The ministry aims, through its strategic diplomatic efforts, to provide leading services for Emirati citizens, as they are a key priority of the wise leadership, he said, noting that visa exemptions are part of these efforts.