Vehicle plate auction tomorrow at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

By Staff

Emirates Auction is holding a public auction tomorrow (Saturday) of 60 distinguished number plates, including vehicle number plates, “classic” vehicle number plates and motorbike number plates.

The auction will start at 5pm and offers a variety of number plates that all belong to category 1, which include 54 vehicle number plates, the most prominent of which is number 3 as it is the only one-digit vehicle number plate available for bidding.

The auction will also offer a unique batch of numbers that include three “classic” number plates consisting of the numbers 4, 44 and 444, as well as three motorbike number plates consisting of the numbers 7, 77, and 777.

Some of the most prominent numbers in the auction are 16, 20, 22, 55, 100, 111, 555, 700, 911, 1010, 1122, 1212, 1234, 2020, 2211, 2222, 9000, 9090, 10101, 12345, 20202, 22222, and 50000.

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through Google Play or the Apple Store.

Those wishing to participate in the auction should be present well in advance before the bidding starts in order to deposit a security cheque.

Bidders are entitled to an unlimited number of number plates and the auction prices start at the specified nominal value. Bidders are able to transfer the numbers that they have won to others during the auction.