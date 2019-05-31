Vendors and manufacturers of telecom devices have to protect the consumers’ rights: TRA

By Wam

The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, stressed that all vendors and manufacturers of telecom devices have to protect the consumers’ rights and provide all related services to keep stability of the UAE telecom market.

Due to the latest global developments related to Huawei products, challenges in its relation with Google and their impacts on the UAE local telecom market, the TRA held a several meetings with Huawei officials to search such developments and the new situation of its devices and services.

The Chinese technology company confirmed that all its products being sold in the local market, including its stock in warehouses, will not be affected by the recent developments. It stated that all apps and their security updates on Google Play are available without any issues. Huawei affirmed its full commitment to comply with the customer relation charter and provide all services of its products sold in the UAE.