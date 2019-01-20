Vice President establishes Board of Trustees of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (4) establishing the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives foundation under his chairmanship and membership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bon Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Deputy Chairman), His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Board of Trustees also includes Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Chairperson of Dubai Cares; Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qatami, Chairman of Noor Dubai; Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia); Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award; Dawoud Al Hajeri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank; Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the International Institute for Tolerance; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Secretary-General of the Arab Journalism Award; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation; Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Milha, Deputy Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; Saeed Al Itr, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation; and Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

The term of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation is set at three years subject to renewal.

The Resolution is effective from its issuance date and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives comprises four sectors that are essential for improving human life: combating poverty and disease, spreading knowledge, empowering communities, and entrepreneurship and innovation for the future.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives seeks to achieve integration and coordination among the humanitarian, developmental and social initiatives that His Highness has sponsored and launched over the past years. Its aim is to maximise their impact, increase their ambition, and unite their goals and visions to meet the growing challenges faced by the Middle East and the world.