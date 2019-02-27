Victory Team's PRO CAT boat launched

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai International Marine Club, have launched Victory Team’s PRO CAT boat during the 27th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show 2019, DIBS19.

Held along the brand-new facility of the Dubai Water Canal in Jumeirah, this year’s boat show has attracted more than 800 companies and associations from across the world for the five-day event that is scheduled to run till 2nd March, 2019.

The high-profile launch of the sleek new boat, which is designed, fabricated and built at the Victory Team’s headquarters in Jebel Ali, was the highlight of the opening day of DIBS19, on Tuesday. Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mansoor were given a tour of the brand-new vessel on site by Huraiz Al Mur bin Huraiz, Chairman of Victory Team Board of Directors accompanied by Mohammed Al Mutaiwei, Vice Chairman of the board, member Ghanem Al Marri and CEO Scott Gillman.

Both Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mansoor were impressed with the state-of-the-art technology used and the sleekness of the new PRO CAT series.

Since their debut in the world of powerboat racing, Victory Team have dominated the sport like no other team before while picking up 14 world titles starting from 1992 till the last one in 2014. Since 2002, Victory Team branched out into commercial boat-building with a specialization in patrol boats.

"This is truly a historic day for us at Victory Team as we have embarked on a project that is meant to spark the imagination of our younger generation," Bin Huraiz told on-site media.

"This new boat not only brings some of the best features and technological advances in the field of boat-building but also lends credibility to all our beliefs as a team of world champions. I can see this day as being the start of many other new and innovative achievements for Victory Team," he added.

With an eye on the youth of the country and beyond, the new PRO CAT is meant to be a valuable addition in the powerboat racing category. "Our aim is to infuse and revive the love for marine sports among our young ones. We want them to dare, to think and to innovate as per the pathway that was shown to us by our wise leaders," Al Mutaiwei noted.

The new vessel is made with a catamaran hull with the length varying from 27ft to 29ft, but with a capacity to reach a maximum speed in excess of 100 mph due to its Mercury 200 Horse Power engine. The boat show is open to all spectators daily from 15:00 to 21:30.